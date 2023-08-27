August 27, 2023
Coal Creek Brewing Company to hold Farm Rescue Friday event Sept. 15

Business partners with Wyffels Hybrids to raise funds for Farm Rescue

By Shaw Local News Network
The Coal Creek Brewing Company, along with Wyffels Hybrids, will hold a Farm Rescue Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to close on Friday, Sept. 15 at 430 S. Main St. in Princeton.

During the event, 10% of all proceeds, including the raffle, will go to Farm Rescue.

Farm Rescue looks to help farms and ranch families in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The organization’s mission is to help farmers who have experienced major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and volunteer work to plant, hay or harvest their crop.