Princeton to pay $43,250 toward an almost $1 million project at Main and Peru intersection

On Monday, the Princeton City Council approved a resolution authorizing the sharing of costs between the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation for repairs needed at the intersection of Main and Peru streets.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said that Princeton first approached IDOT last year about the project and was told that construction would originally be 6-7 years away from coming to fruition.

Wittenauer said that the city also is in the process of scheduling to have Main Street be surfaced, and in doing so, the city would like to have the intersection done at the same time as the rest of the popular street.

“After discussions with IDOT and our state reps, we did get this moved up surprisingly,” Wittenauer said. “IDOT has been willing to work with us.”

As part of the agreement, Princeton will pay an estimated $43,250, or as much may be needed to match the required funding to complete the project, from the general fund.

As part of the cost share, the state will provide more than $700,000 toward the project and the federal government will provide about $175,000 with the total project estimated to come in just less than $1 million.

The project will include repairs to the entire intersection including all aprons, sidewalks, lights and more.

Wittenauer said the tentative start date for construction will be spring 2024 and businesses on Main Street will be notified as the start date draws closer. IDOT currently is aiming for a January bidding.

“Get it all done at one time, that’s my theory,” Wittenauer said. “Disrupt things just once.”

The resolution was unanimously passed by the Princeton City Council.