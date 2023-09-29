Putnam County School District announces October menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October.

Monday, Oct. 2

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun with tomato slice, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, apple crisp and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, pretzels, fruit and milk

Friday, Oct. 6

No student attendance - Institute Day

Monday, Oct. 9

No school - Columbus Day

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, cookie and milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast, hash browns, sausage, applesauce and milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Monday, Oct. 16

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, fruit, ice cream bar and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, chips and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, brownie and milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa, rice, green beans, fruit and milk

Friday, Oct. 20

No School

Monday, Oct. 23

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, green bean, fruit, chips and milk

Friday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, salad, fruit, frozen desert and milk

Monday, Oct. 30

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun with sliced tomato, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, cookie and milk