Putnam County School District announces October menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October.
Monday, Oct. 2
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun with tomato slice, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, apple crisp and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit and milk
Thursday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, pretzels, fruit and milk
Friday, Oct. 6
No student attendance - Institute Day
Monday, Oct. 9
No school - Columbus Day
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, cookie and milk
Thursday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast, hash browns, sausage, applesauce and milk
Friday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk
Monday, Oct. 16
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, fruit, ice cream bar and milk
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, chips and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, brownie and milk
Thursday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa, rice, green beans, fruit and milk
Friday, Oct. 20
No School
Monday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, and milk
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk
Thursday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, green bean, fruit, chips and milk
Friday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, salad, fruit, frozen desert and milk
Monday, Oct. 30
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun with sliced tomato, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, cookie and milk