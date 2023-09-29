September 29, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Putnam County School District announces October menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network
Brea Schorn, a student at Putnam County High School, participates in the new induction of National Honor Society members as a current member.

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October.

Monday, Oct. 2

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun with tomato slice, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, apple crisp and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, pretzels, fruit and milk

Friday, Oct. 6

No student attendance - Institute Day

Monday, Oct. 9

No school - Columbus Day

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, cookie and milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast, hash browns, sausage, applesauce and milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Monday, Oct. 16

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, fruit, ice cream bar and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, chips and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, brownie and milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa, rice, green beans, fruit and milk

Friday, Oct. 20

No School

Monday, Oct. 23

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, green bean, fruit, chips and milk

Friday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, salad, fruit, frozen desert and milk

Monday, Oct. 30

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun with sliced tomato, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, cookie and milk