Putnam County School District announces September menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for September.
Friday, Sept. 1
Breakfast: Funnel Cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, baked beans, breadstick, fruit and milk
Monday, Sept. 4
No school - Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk
Thursday, Sept. 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, veggie sticks with dip, cottage cheese, fruit and milk
Friday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, corn, fruit, ice cream and milk
Monday, Sept. 11
Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast, hash browns, sausage, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese; fruit, cookie and milk
Thursday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Poptart or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork chop, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk
Friday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Nachos supreme with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; corn, brownie, fruit and milk
Monday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, fudge bar, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk
Thursday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Sub sandwich, chips, green beans, fruit and milk
Friday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, salad, cookie, fruit and milk
Monday, Sept. 25
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa, corn, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk
Thursday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Friday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, fruit, ice cream, cup and milk