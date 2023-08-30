August 30, 2023
Putnam County School District announces September menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for September.

Friday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: Funnel Cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, baked beans, breadstick, fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 4

No school - Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Thursday, Sept. 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, veggie sticks with dip, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, corn, fruit, ice cream and milk

Monday, Sept. 11

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast, hash browns, sausage, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese; fruit, cookie and milk

Thursday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Poptart or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork chop, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Nachos supreme with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; corn, brownie, fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 18

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, fudge bar, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Sub sandwich, chips, green beans, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, cookie, fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 25

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa, corn, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, fruit, ice cream, cup and milk