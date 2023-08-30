Putnam County School District announces September menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for September.

Friday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: Funnel Cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, baked beans, breadstick, fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 4

No school - Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza bites, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Thursday, Sept. 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, veggie sticks with dip, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, corn, fruit, ice cream and milk

Monday, Sept. 11

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast, hash browns, sausage, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese; fruit, cookie and milk

Thursday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Poptart or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork chop, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Nachos supreme with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; corn, brownie, fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 18

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, yogurt, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, fudge bar, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Sub sandwich, chips, green beans, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, cookie, fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 25

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa, corn, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Friday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, green beans, fruit, ice cream, cup and milk