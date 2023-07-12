July 12, 2023
IVCC to offer scholarship opportunities for early childhood workers

Scholarship to help address shortage of qualified early childhood teachers

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College in partnership with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will offer the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity ongoing scholarship opportunities for the 2023-2024 academic year starting with the fall semester. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College in partnership with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will offer the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity ongoing scholarship opportunities for the 2023-2024 academic year starting with the fall semester.

Those who are currently employed or have worked in early childhood education and are looking to increase their credentials or earn a degree may be eligible for the ECACE scholarship.

The scholarship was developed to help address the shortage of qualified early childhood teachers by providing the current workforce opportunities to pursue advanced credentials in an effort to build a stronger workforce. The scholarship may be used for tuition, fees and cost of attendance.

ECACE scholarship applicants are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the same academic year. The priority application deadline for the 2023-24 academic year is Aug. 7, but late applications may be considered.

For further information contact IVCC Early Childhood Education Program Coordinator and Professor Tammy Landgraf at tammy_landgraf@ivcc.edu.

