September 17, 2023
Bureau County 911 report: July and August 2023

3,904 total calls in July and 3,156 total calls in August were reported

By Shaw Local News Network

The Bureau County 911 report for the months of July and August 2023 were approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Scott Anderson)

In the month of July:

Total calls: 3,904

- Wire line 911 calls: 100

- Wireless 911 calls: 1108

- BCSO: 1053

- Alarm lines: 19

- City utilities: 59

- Princeton Police Department: 397

- Incoming/Outbound 1420 and 1428: 1,168

CAD CFS Incidents: 2,522

Total calls transferred: 150

- ILSP: 73

- ValComm: 46

- Putnam County: 10

- Other agencies: 21

Ambulance runs: 336

Fire Department runs: 124

Medical alarms: 23

Fire alarms: 15

In the month of August:

Total calls: 3,156

- Wire line 911 calls: 105

- Wireless 911 calls: 771

- BCSO: 622

- Alarm lines: 113

- City utilities: 29

- Princeton Police Department: 362

- Incoming/Outbound 1420 and 1428: 1,154

CAD CFS Incidents: 2,443

Total calls transferred: 118

- ILSP: 62

- ValComm: 38

- Putnam County: 5

- Other agencies: 13

Ambulance runs: 350

Fire Department runs: 114

Medical alarms: 30

Fire alarms: 14