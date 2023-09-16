Bureau County 911 report: July and August 2023

The Bureau County 911 report for the months of July and August 2023 were approved by the Bureau County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
In the month of July:
Total calls: 3,904
- Wire line 911 calls: 100
- Wireless 911 calls: 1108
- BCSO: 1053
- Alarm lines: 19
- City utilities: 59
- Princeton Police Department: 397
- Incoming/Outbound 1420 and 1428: 1,168
CAD CFS Incidents: 2,522
Total calls transferred: 150
- ILSP: 73
- ValComm: 46
- Putnam County: 10
- Other agencies: 21
Ambulance runs: 336
Fire Department runs: 124
Medical alarms: 23
Fire alarms: 15
In the month of August:
Total calls: 3,156
- Wire line 911 calls: 105
- Wireless 911 calls: 771
- BCSO: 622
- Alarm lines: 113
- City utilities: 29
- Princeton Police Department: 362
- Incoming/Outbound 1420 and 1428: 1,154
CAD CFS Incidents: 2,443
Total calls transferred: 118
- ILSP: 62
- ValComm: 38
- Putnam County: 5
- Other agencies: 13
Ambulance runs: 350
Fire Department runs: 114
Medical alarms: 30
Fire alarms: 14