The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Putnam County Senior Center, off of Route 71 in Standard.

The program of the month will be Herb Sauces by Master Gardener Natalie Martin. This month’s refreshment committee is D. Conerton, S. Gallup, B. Harrison, S. Miller and D. Skowera.