Igloo Diner owners to enter semi-retirement, name new general manager

Igloo Diner patrons will be seeing less of the iconic Peru establishment’s owners, Rich and Chris Decker, after they announced their plans to semi-retire via social media.

“We, The Deckers, will still be active and will still be seen at the restaurant,” according to The Igloo’s Facebook Page. “Just not as much as we were.”

Over the next month, they will work to transition their new general manager, Chris Crickman, and teach him “everything Igloo.”

“[Crickman] is a proven leader in all facets of managing a restaurant,” according to the post. “He will maintain the quality and service you expect when you visit The Igloo. We feel [Crickman] is the right guy at the right time.”

The Deckers said they plan to visit their children, take day trips and send some time relaxing.

“The years of 14 hours days are catching up with us,” they wrote. The couple first bought the diner in December of 2010.

The Igloo, located 2819 4th St. in Peru, remains on the market by Coldwell Banker Realty for $800,000. The sale includes the business, name, equipment, inventory, recipes and training.