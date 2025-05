There will be a Summer Kickoff Family Night held at Friday, May 30 at the Hennepin Library

HENNEPIN – The Putnam County Public Library will be kicking off the summer with a family night at 6 p.m. Friday, May 30 at the Hennepin Library headquarters. Activities include DJ Mara, Face Painting with Diane Alleman Martin, games and food.

For information, contact the library at 815-339-2038.