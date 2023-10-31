October 31, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Mendota Holy Cross School honor roll, first quarter

By Shaw Local News Network
Holy Cross School in Mendota

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its first quarter honor rolls for the 2023-24 school year. (Photo provided)

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its first quarter honor rolls for the 2023-24 school year.

High honor roll

Eighth grade (3.4 average or higher on a 4.0 scale)

Charlee Dankenbring, Komen Denault, Diego Diaz, Hayley Diaz, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Giselle Gonzalez, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth and Cole Tillman.

Seventh grade

Rafael Arteaga, Raegan Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Abby Delao, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt, Yulissia Quintana and Nora Rhynedance

Sixth grade

Emme Beetz, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson

Fifth grade

Mason Atherton, Brady Aughenbaugh, Nicole Cervantes, Eliana Escatel, Samantha Escatel, Henry Happ, Nolan Henkel, Paul Hochstatter, Ming Xi Huang, Sofia Lemus, Brooklyn Shakespeare, Armani Quintana, Ally Tillman and Jaxson Zimmerlein

Honor roll

Eighth grade (GPA of 2.8 to 3.3, may get only get one C and no Ds or Fs)

Ashlynn Rickels and Leah Schwemlein

Seventh grade

Claire Atherton and Elesea Denk

Sixth grade

Blake Cyrocki