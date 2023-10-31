Mendota Holy Cross School honor roll, first quarter

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its first quarter honor rolls for the 2023-24 school year.
High honor roll
Eighth grade (3.4 average or higher on a 4.0 scale)
Charlee Dankenbring, Komen Denault, Diego Diaz, Hayley Diaz, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Giselle Gonzalez, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth and Cole Tillman.
Seventh grade
Rafael Arteaga, Raegan Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Abby Delao, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt, Yulissia Quintana and Nora Rhynedance
Sixth grade
Emme Beetz, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson
Fifth grade
Mason Atherton, Brady Aughenbaugh, Nicole Cervantes, Eliana Escatel, Samantha Escatel, Henry Happ, Nolan Henkel, Paul Hochstatter, Ming Xi Huang, Sofia Lemus, Brooklyn Shakespeare, Armani Quintana, Ally Tillman and Jaxson Zimmerlein
Honor roll
Eighth grade (GPA of 2.8 to 3.3, may get only get one C and no Ds or Fs)
Ashlynn Rickels and Leah Schwemlein
Seventh grade
Claire Atherton and Elesea Denk
Sixth grade
Blake Cyrocki