Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to meet Nov. 2 in Princeton

Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program this month is on Christmas decorating and will be presented by JoEllen Fiorentini.

Fiorentini was the visual merchandise manager at Bergner’s for over 30 years and has a degree in art from Illinois State University. She has also taught classes at IVCC for their Continuing Education Center.

Guests are always welcome and encouraged at guild meetings. There is a $5 fee for this meeting. Anyone may join the guild for an annual membership fee of $24 which is prorated to the month of joining.

In addition to the monthly meeting, the guild will also have an open sew day at the church starting at 10:00 AM on Thursday. Participants can bring their projects, machine or whatever to work on.

For information, call co-coordinators Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.