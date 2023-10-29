IVCC to offer food sanitation manager certificate course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers Food Service Sanitation Manager Certification (class ID: 9669) face-to-face from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays (Nov. 7-16) at the Ottawa Center.

The course assists a manager or potential manager in applying sanitation principles in food service establishments. Students learn to identify the causes of food-borne illness, identify and apply procedures for cleaning and sanitizing, recognize problems and potential solutions associated with facility, equipment and layout.

Students take the national ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification exam in class at the end of the course. The class is required in Illinois for food service manager certification and is accepted by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Upon completion, students attain a national license valid in Illinois for five years.

Cost is $130. The textbook, “ServSafe Manager - Seventh Edition” is available at the IVCC Bookstore or can be purchased online at https://www.ivccbookstore.com/category/10002562

Because of the fast-paced nature of the class, students should purchase the book in advance and begin review prior to class. To register, call 815-224-0427 or go to https://www.ivcc.edu/enroll