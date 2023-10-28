Bureau County Christmas for Kids to hold toy drives and set up collection boxes in November

As it prepares for its next season of providing gifts for kids in the community, Bureau County Christmas for Kids will hold toys drives and set up collection boxes throughout November.

The group will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations to help provide gifts for children in western Bureau County.

The toy drives will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Princeton City Hall and Fire Department, 2 S. Main St., and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Heartland Bank, 606 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Donation boxes will be available all month.

Princeton box locations are the Apollo Theater, Central Bank, Dollar General, Douglas School, Evangelical Covenant Church, First Christian Church, First State Bank, First United Methodist Church, Gardner Denver, Heartland Bank North and Main, Jefferson School, Jillian’s Hair Salon, Lincoln School, Logan Jr. High School, Metro Center, Midland Bank, Milk Mustache, MTM Recognition, New Hope Church, OSF St. Clare Hospital, Princeton City Hall, Princeton High School, Princeton Public Library, Princeton Wesleyan Church, RP Lumber, Rustique Hair Salon and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

Other Bureau County locations include Bureau Valley High School, Community State Bank in Neponset, First State Bank in La Moille, First State Bank in Van Orin, La Moille High School, Malden Banking Center, Manlius Banking Center, Ohio School, Sheffield Banking Center, Citizens First State Bank in Walnut and First Federal Savings Bank in Walnut.