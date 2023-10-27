Gateway Services celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Princeton’s Gateway Services is promoting the importance of employment for everyone in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, celebrated throughout the month of October.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month began in 1945 and Congress enacted a law to declare the first week of October ”National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” The word “physically” was removed in 1962 and Congress expanded the event to a month and changed its name in 1988.

“We are proud to be a part of this year’s awareness efforts,” Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services said. “We want everyone to know that people with disabilities have many abilities and might just be some of the best employees you have ever hired.”

Gateway’s community employment services program provides various services to prepare individuals for jobs in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. The services they provide include building a resume, preparing for an interview and job shadowing.

“Employers can benefit from the program by knowing they have a source of support, a resource for training or problem-solving and usually it’s a win-win situation,” Wright said.

Wyaton Hills Golf Course has partnered with Gateway Services since hiring Fred Eggers in 2001. Eggers began by cleaning out golf carts and lightly cleaning the locker room. Now, Eggers is also responsible for cleaning up the tee areas.

“I work at the golf course,” Eggers proudly said while donning a Wyaton Hills Golf Course hat. “They’re nice to me. I do a good job.”

While Eggers work is seasonal and has wrapped up for the year, Eggers looks forward to returning for the start of a new golf season in the spring.

“(Eggers) does a wonderful job cleaning up the tee areas,” Max Halberg, owner of Wyaton Hills said. “(Eggers) gets along with all the golfers and they all know him. He is the best advertising this course has.”

Employers interested in learning more about the program can contact Michael Brown, Community Employment Services Supervisor, at 815-875-4548, ext. 255.