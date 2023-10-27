Friends of the Princeton Public Library to host fall book sales Nov. 9-11

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will host a fall book sale featuring more than 7,000 used books, paperback and hardcover.

The sale will include history and science books, mysteries, cookbooks, children and young adult books, best sellers, CDs, puzzles and DVDs.

The sales will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Friends Sale Room of the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

All books have been cleaned and sorted into more than 30 categories for easy shopping. Patrons may enter through the library’s front doors and follow the signs to the sale room.