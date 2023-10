The Walnut Public Library will host Bringing the Holidays Home Artful Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, with guest artist Linda Von Holten.

Each attendee will paint an 11-by-14 canvas. Cost is $30 per person. Registration is required. Go to https://forms.gle/SHbgMf6VYVfB84BU9 to register.