The Ladd Public Library is hosting the next in a series of Painting Parties with Lucy Schmidt at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

This session will involve painting an 11 inch by 14 inch painting.

All are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks in covered glasses. The cost is $30 per person (includes a $5 donation to the library). Seating is limited to 25 people per party.

Stop by or call the Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave., at 815-894-3254 to make a reservation.