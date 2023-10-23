Bureau County United Way to host Little Blue Truck event

The Little Blue Truck Helps United Way is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The event for children and families, which was rescheduled from its previous date because of rain, is in celebration of Bureau County United Way’s 2024 Campaign kickoff and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Flour House Brew & Sullivan’s Foods/Boggio’s doughnuts, story time on the hour, a book fair, crafts hosted by 4-H, face painting and balloon twisting will be a part of the event where visitors can meet Little Blue and his friends from the farm thanks to Miller Park Petting Zoo.