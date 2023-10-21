Lions Club Lighted Parade set Dec. 1 in downtown Princeton

The Princeton Lions Club will partner with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to host a Lighted Parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 in downtown Princeton. The Lighted Parade is a change to the club’s annual Christmas parade.

“We’re excited to bring the community’s vision to life with the Lighted Parade this year,” Parade Chairman Jim Argo said. “It’s a testament to the enduring spirit of togetherness in Princeton and surrounding communities. This holiday season, we’re not just lighting up our streets but also lighting up hearts.”

The parade will also feature the chamber’s holiday activities including the Christmas tree lighting, live reindeer and the annual Candy Cane Hunt all taking place on Friday, Dec. 1.

“The collaboration between the Chamber and the Lion’s Club for this festive celebration exemplifies the power of community partnerships,” Chamber Executive Director Jenica Cole said. “Together, we’re not only brightening our town but also making a positive impact through charitable initiatives, supporting our neighbors in need.”

Attendees will be able to donate non-perishable food items to the Bureau County Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the parade, Candy Cane Hunt, Santa’s Workshop and tree lighting.

“Santa’s Workshop” will also be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. The workshop will feature a complimentary lunch, crafts, activities, food, a photo booth and visits with Santa Claus.

To register for the parade, donate, or join the parade committee, call Jim Argo at 815-872-6181 or email argojj@netscape.net.

For more information on the ongoing food drive, email Scott Smith at scott.smith@michligenergy.com.

For after parade activities, call Lynn Olds at 815-872-2261 or email administrator@greenfieldhome.org.