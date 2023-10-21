Driver dies in single-vehicle crash north of La Moille

A driver died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash just north of La Moille.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on 3000 E Street, near 2800 N. Avenue.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the pickup truck, was traveling north bound on 3000 E Street when it left the roadway, striking the end of the bridge guardrail and coming to rest against the underside of the bridge, said Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed in a news release. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bureau County Coroner’s Office.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Bureau County Coroner’s Office, La Moille Ambulance, La Moille Fire Department, Malden Fire Department first responders and Senica Towing.