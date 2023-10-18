St. Bede to host Nov. 1 open house

St. Bede Academy in Peru will be opening its doors to the future class of 2028 at the annual eighth grade open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the abbey church.

The event features tours of the newly-renovated academy building, a look at the curriculum offered and the opportunity to meet coaches, teachers, students and staff.

There will be prizes and raffles for students who RSVP and are in attendance, including a free year of tuition and a set of new Dennis uniforms.

Families can RSVP for this event through the link: https://forms.gle/7fWWhmnejMHdGKQn6 or by going to www.st-bede.com and clicking the link on the main page.

Walk ins also will be welcomed, but those who RSVP will be entered for the raffles offered at the end of the event. For any questions about the open house or admissions at St. Bede Academy, contact Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at 815-250-0279 or via email at jsteben@st-bede.com.