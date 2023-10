IVCC to host college transfer days

Illinois Valley Community College will host two transfer day events in October: State University Transfer Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Private Illinois Colleges and Universities Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, near CTC124.

Representatives from the following state universities expected to attend are Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Northern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, University of Illinois-Chicago, University of Illinois-Springfield, University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and Western Illinois University.

Representatives for private universities and colleges include Quincy University, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Lewis University, Olivet Nazarene University, Methodist College, Bradley University, National University of Health Sciences, National Louis University, Illinois College, Illinois Wesleyan University, Columbia College Chicago, Eureka College, Rockford University, Augustana College, Judson University, Aurora University, Loyola University Chicago, North Central College, Greenville University, Millikin University, Knox College, Wheaton College and Blackburn College

For more information, visit www.ivcc.edu/transfer or contact the IVCC Counseling Center at 815-224-0360.