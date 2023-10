Illinois Valley Cursillo will join other Cursillo groups of the Peoria Diocese on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Bloomington.

The diocesan-wide Ultreya will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 711 N. Main Street, Bloomington.

The theme is, “We are champions on a journey,” featuring speaker Sister Subha Claire Ramesh.

Guests and families are welcome.

For more information contact Peoria Cursillo Office at 309 676-5587 or cursillopeoria@gmail.com.