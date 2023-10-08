Cherry, Arlington and Dalzell churches seeking volunteer teachers

Holy Trinity in Cherry, St. Patrick in Arlington and St. Thomas More in Dalzell are currently seeking volunteer teachers to assist in their Catholic Religious Education Program.

Class is held every other Sunday with K-fourth and fifth and sixth grades. The program runs 9:45-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity church hall in Cherry. Classes have begun and run through early May.

The churches have the resources required for volunteers and lessons are out of the book with helpers available. Teachers can also earn community service hours and get experience working with kids in a classroom setting.

Teachers must be in their senior year of high school or older and must have received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

If interested or need more info, contact Michelle Bickett at 815-751-2656 or holytrinitycherry@gmail.com or call the church office at 815-894-2006.