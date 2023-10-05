IVCC to host fall yoga classes at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa

Introductory and intermediate yoga classes will be part of Illinois Valley Community College’s fall lineup at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa.

Sessions will meet from Oct. 12 to Nov. 30 in the Wellness Building.

Participants in the introductory class (Class ID: 11708) will become familiar with the postures, or asanas, of yoga. Completion of the introductory course is necessary before enrolling in intermediate. The introductory series consists of six one-hour sessions and the fee is $59.

Intermediate class participants (Class ID: 11709) advance to the next set of poses, learn proper alignment, breath work, meditation techniques and the names of the poses, and leave ready to continue their skills on their own. The intermediate series consists of six one-hour sessions and the fee is $59.

Classes begin Oct. 12. Neither class will meet Nov. 2 or Nov. 23. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water and wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and athletic shoes. All sessions are taught by Emily Manternach.

Enroll online at ivcc.edu/nellswoodland. For information or to register, call 815-224-0427. Additional activities scheduled at Nell’s Woodland can be found at this link at IVCCFallRetreat.pdf.