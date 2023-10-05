IVCC to celebrate Day of the Dead

Illinois Valley Community College will host its second annual Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration throughout the month of October.

Altars dedicated to loved ones will be set up inside the main entrances from Oct. 11 to Nov. 2 on the main Oglesby campus and at the Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St.

The public is invited to contribute to the memorials by bringing photos of loved ones (human or animal) who have passed, or offerings of nonperishable foods and sealed drinks to nourish and enrich those who are gone. Written notes and loving memories can also be displayed.

Contributions to the displays, labeled on the back with names and phone numbers of contributors, will be accepted starting Oct. 10. When the event is over, the items must be picked up by Nov. 3 at the front desks on the main campus or at Ottawa Center.

The event is sponsored by the Hispanic Leadership Team, the Illinois Valley Visual Arts Club and The Project Success Leadership Team.

The celebration and altars are part of an almost 3,000-year-old rich tradition. Every year on Nov. 1-2, Latino communities around the world celebrate and honor those who have passed on to the next life, using decorative and brightly colored altars and memorials covered in flowers, a variety of symbolic visual gestures and lit with candles.

Contact Sara Escatel at sara_escatel@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0355 or Shannon Slaight at shannon_slaight-brown@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0351 with any questions.