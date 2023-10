Hall High School in Spring Valley introduced its homecoming court at the Sept. 29 football game.

Gianni Guerrini was named king and Cecilia Verucchi was named queen. First runners-up were Luke Orlandi and Angela Garcia-Guerrero and second runners-up were Logan Corsolini and Kassi Roof.

(From left) Angela Garcia-Guerrero first runner-up; Cecilia Verucchi queen and Kassi Roof second runner-up pose for a homecoming court photo Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, during Hall's homecoming football game. (Photo provided by Allie Lemrise)