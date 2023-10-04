Princeton Public Library to celebrate Friends of the Library week Oct. 15-21

The Friends of The Princeton Public Library will be recognizing Friends of the Library Week from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21.

The Friends of the Library is a library supporters organization that helps fund special projects and helps supplements the library’s annual budget.

One of the most successful fundraising projects the Friends of PPL supports is the Used Book Sales which are held in March, July, & November.

“Our volunteers spend 16-20 hours per week working in the book sale room sorting, cleaning and pricing books for upcoming sales,” President of the Friends Board Karen Towns said. “In addition to these volunteers, we also have a group that gives 25 hours per week assisting the library staff.”

The group sets an annual goal of $10,000 to reach from these sales. The funds have helped fund several projects including the most recent purchase of recovering a couch in the Young Adult area of the library.

Each year the Friends also provide support for the library’s Children Summer Reading Program which continues to grow in numbers.

The friends membership is currently made up of 110 lifetime, individual and family memberships.

The Friends of the Princeton Library Board will host an appreciation social from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

Attendees can meet Friends of the Princeton Public Library members and board members. Refreshments will be served.