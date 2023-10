The Cherry Mine Disaster of 1909 was the nation’s worst mine fire disaster, in which 200 men and boys died.

To hear more of the disaster, Jack Rooney, a native of Cherry, will present a program sharing insights and anecdotes of the event.

The program will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the La Salle County Genealogy Guild, 115 W. Glover St., Ottawa.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served, however, research will not be allowed during the program.