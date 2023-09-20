Waltham Elementary faces $1.3 million deficit

Waltham Elementary will finish the school year in the red, but Superintendent Kristi Eager said the deficit won’t be as steep as projections tentatively show.

Wednesday, the Waltham school board approved a budget showing a projected deficit of $1.3 million at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Kristi Eager said expenditures rose primarily because of additional staff ($183,908), elevating the speech pathologist to full time and adding a preschool program.

There also are projected shortfalls in the operations and maintenance and transportation funds, as well. Eager also allocated $250,000 for the purchase of an additional 10 acres for the proposed annexation.

“This is a budget,” Eager said. “This is nothing that is set in stone.”

Eager expressed confidence the deficit will not reach $1.3 million – she crafted the budget using conservative revenue estimates, for example – but the district will not finish in the black.

Will Utica-area taxes be affected? Eager said she’s waiting for financial data from the La Salle County Supervisor of Assessments, expected at the end of October, making it too soon to anticipate a tax increase.

Separately, Waltham students have been tasked with proposing new school mascots and have until the end of the month to submit names or drawings. Potential board action could be later this year.

Finally, the board honored bookkeeper Bonnie Kinzer and treasurer Barbara Doherty, both retiring after long careers assisting numerous administrators.