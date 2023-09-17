IVCC, neighboring colleges talk about sharing resources

Illinois Valley Community College and three neighboring colleges in Northern Illinois are exploring how they can efficiently share resources to benefit students, enhance programs and satisfy budgets.

Officials from IVCC, Kishwaukee, Sauk Valley and Highland colleges discussed at least a dozen ways to collaborate, but a couple of ideas “rose to the top” of the list, President Tracy Morris told the new Decennial Committee during its first meeting Thursday.

One of those objectives was professional development, and the colleges already are taking steps to pool their knowledge and training on technology support, she said.

The committee endorsed several of the ideas and added a few directions of its own. Morris will pool the data and bring the information back to the committee in November, when the committee will determine how to proceed. A recommendation is expected in January.

Local governments across the state are engaged in the same exercise as part of the 2023 Local Government Efficiency Act.