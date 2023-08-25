Bureau County 4-H members participate in Illinois State Fair’s General Project Show

The Bureau County 4-H had more than 40 members compete in the Illinois State Fair’s 4-H General Project Show, which was Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Participants demonstrated their 4-H skills and expertise through various projects. Attendees also participated in conference judging and met volunteers with project area expertise.

The Bureau County 4-H participants include:

Sariah Brewster- Heritage Arts: State Participant Award

Paisley Brewster- Food Decorating Beginning: State Participant Award

Audree Buske- 4-H Cooking 101 Coffeecake: State Participant Award

Khloe Cady- Floriculture B: State Participant Award

Elyssa Carlson- 4-H Cooking 201 Biscuits: State Participant Award

Eliana Carlson- Passport to the World - Indiv: State Participant Award

JohnLuke Carter- Family Heritage: State Champion Award

Trisha Cole- Health 1: State Participant Award

Ashlynn DePatis- Computer Generated Art: State Participant Award

Jennifer Dunlap- Clay: State Participant Award

Natalie Edlefson- VA Paper 3.D.: State Participant Award

Lydia Edlefson- Clothing 1 Sewn Clothing: State Champion Award

Josie Edlefson- Food Decorating Beginning: State Champion Award

Tucker Ganschow- Soybeans: State Participant Award

Grant Hardy- Robotics 2: State Champion Award

Lydia Hardy- Food Preservation Canning: State Participant Award

Travis Johnson- Scrapbooking- Beginning: State Participant Award

Jayde Lewis- Woodworking 1: State Inspire Award

Hayden Lewis- Scrapbooking- Intermediate: State Participant Award

Makaylee McCoy- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment-Division A: State Participant Award

Myla McCoy- Animal Science 1: State Participant Award

Blake Miller: VA Glass: State Participant Award

Rachelle Newberry: Photography 2: State Champion Award

Emma Nicoli- Design Decisions- Intermediate: State Participant Award

Brady Peach- Woodworking 2: State Participant Award

Quinnlyn Peach- Wood State: Participant Award

Josephine Rupp- Photography 2: State Participant Award

Vivienne Rupp- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment-Division A: State Participant Award

Karlie Schultz- Theatre Arts 1: State Reserve Award

Lily Simpson- Animal Science 1: State Participant Award

Serenity Stone- 4-H Cooking 201 Nut Bread: State Participant Award

Aaron Tiemann- Civic Engagement 1: State Champion Award

Jayden Tiemann- Advance Visual Programming: State Champion Award

Olivia Ultch- Floriculture B: State Participant Award

Livia Vohland- Journalism: State Champion Award

Katrina Wahl- 4-H Cooking 101 Cookies: State Participant Award

Logan Walter- Vegetable Plate: State Participant Award

Alaina Wasilewski- Photography 3: State Champion Award

Audra Wasilewski- Pebble Pups 2: State Champion Award

Addison Wessel- Design Decisions- Advanced: State Champion Award

Allie Williams- 4-H Cooking 101 Cereal Bars: State Participant Award

To learn more about Bureau County 4-H opportunities, email poignant@illinois.edu or call 815-875-2878.