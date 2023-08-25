August 25, 2023
Bureau County 4-H members participate in Illinois State Fair’s General Project Show

More than 40 local 4-H members competed in statewide show

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County 4-H had more than 40 members compete in the Illinois State Fair’s 4-H General Project Show, which was Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County 4-H had more than 40 members compete in the Illinois State Fair’s 4-H General Project Show, which was Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Participants demonstrated their 4-H skills and expertise through various projects. Attendees also participated in conference judging and met volunteers with project area expertise.

The Bureau County 4-H participants include:

  • Sariah Brewster- Heritage Arts: State Participant Award
  • Paisley Brewster- Food Decorating Beginning: State Participant Award
  • Audree Buske- 4-H Cooking 101 Coffeecake: State Participant Award
  • Khloe Cady- Floriculture B: State Participant Award
  • Elyssa Carlson- 4-H Cooking 201 Biscuits: State Participant Award
  • Eliana Carlson- Passport to the World - Indiv: State Participant Award
  • JohnLuke Carter- Family Heritage: State Champion Award
  • Trisha Cole- Health 1: State Participant Award
  • Ashlynn DePatis- Computer Generated Art: State Participant Award
  • Jennifer Dunlap- Clay: State Participant Award
  • Natalie Edlefson- VA Paper 3.D.: State Participant Award
  • Lydia Edlefson- Clothing 1 Sewn Clothing: State Champion Award
  • Josie Edlefson- Food Decorating Beginning: State Champion Award
  • Tucker Ganschow- Soybeans: State Participant Award
  • Grant Hardy- Robotics 2: State Champion Award
  • Lydia Hardy- Food Preservation Canning: State Participant Award
  • Travis Johnson- Scrapbooking- Beginning: State Participant Award
  • Jayde Lewis- Woodworking 1: State Inspire Award
  • Hayden Lewis- Scrapbooking- Intermediate: State Participant Award
  • Makaylee McCoy- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment-Division A: State Participant Award
  • Myla McCoy- Animal Science 1: State Participant Award
  • Blake Miller: VA Glass: State Participant Award
  • Rachelle Newberry: Photography 2: State Champion Award
  • Emma Nicoli- Design Decisions- Intermediate: State Participant Award
  • Brady Peach- Woodworking 2: State Participant Award
  • Quinnlyn Peach- Wood State: Participant Award
  • Josephine Rupp- Photography 2: State Participant Award
  • Vivienne Rupp- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment-Division A: State Participant Award
  • Karlie Schultz- Theatre Arts 1: State Reserve Award
  • Lily Simpson- Animal Science 1: State Participant Award
  • Serenity Stone- 4-H Cooking 201 Nut Bread: State Participant Award
  • Aaron Tiemann- Civic Engagement 1: State Champion Award
  • Jayden Tiemann- Advance Visual Programming: State Champion Award
  • Olivia Ultch- Floriculture B: State Participant Award
  • Livia Vohland- Journalism: State Champion Award
  • Katrina Wahl- 4-H Cooking 101 Cookies: State Participant Award
  • Logan Walter- Vegetable Plate: State Participant Award
  • Alaina Wasilewski- Photography 3: State Champion Award
  • Audra Wasilewski- Pebble Pups 2: State Champion Award
  • Addison Wessel- Design Decisions- Advanced: State Champion Award
  • Allie Williams- 4-H Cooking 101 Cereal Bars: State Participant Award

To learn more about Bureau County 4-H opportunities, email poignant@illinois.edu or call 815-875-2878.