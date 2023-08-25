Bureau County 4-H members participate in Illinois State Fair’s General Project Show

The Bureau County 4-H had more than 40 members compete in the Illinois State Fair’s 4-H General Project Show, which was Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Participants demonstrated their 4-H skills and expertise through various projects. Attendees also participated in conference judging and met volunteers with project area expertise.
The Bureau County 4-H participants include:
- Sariah Brewster- Heritage Arts: State Participant Award
- Paisley Brewster- Food Decorating Beginning: State Participant Award
- Audree Buske- 4-H Cooking 101 Coffeecake: State Participant Award
- Khloe Cady- Floriculture B: State Participant Award
- Elyssa Carlson- 4-H Cooking 201 Biscuits: State Participant Award
- Eliana Carlson- Passport to the World - Indiv: State Participant Award
- JohnLuke Carter- Family Heritage: State Champion Award
- Trisha Cole- Health 1: State Participant Award
- Ashlynn DePatis- Computer Generated Art: State Participant Award
- Jennifer Dunlap- Clay: State Participant Award
- Natalie Edlefson- VA Paper 3.D.: State Participant Award
- Lydia Edlefson- Clothing 1 Sewn Clothing: State Champion Award
- Josie Edlefson- Food Decorating Beginning: State Champion Award
- Tucker Ganschow- Soybeans: State Participant Award
- Grant Hardy- Robotics 2: State Champion Award
- Lydia Hardy- Food Preservation Canning: State Participant Award
- Travis Johnson- Scrapbooking- Beginning: State Participant Award
- Jayde Lewis- Woodworking 1: State Inspire Award
- Hayden Lewis- Scrapbooking- Intermediate: State Participant Award
- Makaylee McCoy- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment-Division A: State Participant Award
- Myla McCoy- Animal Science 1: State Participant Award
- Blake Miller: VA Glass: State Participant Award
- Rachelle Newberry: Photography 2: State Champion Award
- Emma Nicoli- Design Decisions- Intermediate: State Participant Award
- Brady Peach- Woodworking 2: State Participant Award
- Quinnlyn Peach- Wood State: Participant Award
- Josephine Rupp- Photography 2: State Participant Award
- Vivienne Rupp- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment-Division A: State Participant Award
- Karlie Schultz- Theatre Arts 1: State Reserve Award
- Lily Simpson- Animal Science 1: State Participant Award
- Serenity Stone- 4-H Cooking 201 Nut Bread: State Participant Award
- Aaron Tiemann- Civic Engagement 1: State Champion Award
- Jayden Tiemann- Advance Visual Programming: State Champion Award
- Olivia Ultch- Floriculture B: State Participant Award
- Livia Vohland- Journalism: State Champion Award
- Katrina Wahl- 4-H Cooking 101 Cookies: State Participant Award
- Logan Walter- Vegetable Plate: State Participant Award
- Alaina Wasilewski- Photography 3: State Champion Award
- Audra Wasilewski- Pebble Pups 2: State Champion Award
- Addison Wessel- Design Decisions- Advanced: State Champion Award
- Allie Williams- 4-H Cooking 101 Cereal Bars: State Participant Award
To learn more about Bureau County 4-H opportunities, email poignant@illinois.edu or call 815-875-2878.