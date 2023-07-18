July 18, 2023
The Times
Otter Creek Road in Streator resurfacing project begins

Roadway projected to reopen by 3rd week of August

By Derek Barichello
Residents on the east side of Streator may have noticed a main north-south artery was closed to through traffic Monday. (Santokh Kochar/Getty Images)

Residents on the east side of Streator may have noticed a main north-south artery was closed to through traffic Monday.

Otter Creek Road will be closed to through traffic from Broadway to First streets for the resurfacing of the roadway. Paving work is expected to begin the week of July 24 and work is expected to take about two to three weeks. The plan is to have the road reopened by the third week of August.

Homes along the project will have access to their homes, but there may be times when residents may not be able to access their home directly while daily work is being performed. The road will be reopened at the end of each construction day to local traffic.

