July 17, 2023
La Salle library to host ice cream enthusiast in virtual talk

Recipes will be provided

By Shaw Local News Network
The La Salle Public Library will host virtually ice cream enthusiast, Natalie Martin, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, for a program that celebrates National Ice Cream Month. (Shaw Local)

The La Salle Public Library will host virtually ice cream enthusiast, Natalie Martin, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, for a program that celebrates National Ice Cream Month.

Cool off this summer with some fun ice cream flavors that can be made right in the kitchen. Martin will demonstrate traditional methods as well as options made with standard kitchen equipment. Recipes will be provided.

This program is free and open to the public. Register at https://shorturl.at/rtLQ3. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.

