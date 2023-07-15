Reddick Library in Ottawa to give away grilling kits with recipes

Reddick Library in Ottawa is celebrating National Grilling Month by giving away grilling kits beginning Monday, July 17, with recipes and lemon pepper spice samples.

Kits will be available while supplies last. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of July 17 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17: Summer morning movie madness, all ages. Come to the library dressed in your favorite Hawaiian clothes to catch a screening of “Moana” (rated PG).

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 17: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. Book summary: Littleport, Maine, is a simple harbor community for the year-round residents whose livelihoods rely on tourism. For almost a decade, visitor Sadie Loman and Littleport resident Avery Greer are inseparable during the summer, until Sadie is found dead.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 18: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. A fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Color Me Crazy, all ages. If you miss the joy of coloring and want to unwind and relax, visit the library for a fun coloring session. The library will provide all the supplies.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: Food Preservation and Canning, adults. Join University Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman to learn how to safely preserve and can fresh summer produce to enjoy year-round.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20: Parachute Preschool Play, ages 3 to 6. Join in on the fun with a parachute, music and movement time. Experience the excitement of singing, dancing and playing parachute games. Parachute play is an explosion of color, sound and energy.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20: After-hours bingo, adults. Have a blast at after-hours bingo with chances to win gift card prizes. Enter this event through the Library Community Room doors on Washington Street. This free event is for adults only.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.