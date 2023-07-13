July 13, 2023
News Tribune
First Baptist Church in La Salle to host Vacation Bible School

Theme is Down on the Farm

By Shaw Local News Network

First Baptist Church of La Salle is hosting Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 17 to 21.

The theme this year is, Down on the Farm. This program is for children 4 through those going into the seventh grade. Children will enjoy a special program of singing, skits, action stories, crafts, games and refreshments. Admission is free. There will be an offering taken each day.

Call the church at 815-223-1333 for more information, to preregister or if a ride is needed.

First Baptist Church is located on the corner of Wenzel Road and Chartres Street.

La Salle
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois