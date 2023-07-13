First Baptist Church in La Salle to host Vacation Bible School

First Baptist Church of La Salle is hosting Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 17 to 21.

The theme this year is, Down on the Farm. This program is for children 4 through those going into the seventh grade. Children will enjoy a special program of singing, skits, action stories, crafts, games and refreshments. Admission is free. There will be an offering taken each day.

Call the church at 815-223-1333 for more information, to preregister or if a ride is needed.

First Baptist Church is located on the corner of Wenzel Road and Chartres Street.