Vacation Bible School set July 26 at Park Church in Streator

Calling all Heroes! Vacation Bible School for children aged preschool through fifth grade is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St.

All are welcome to register online at www.parkpresby.org

This year’s event is co-hosted by Park Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. The full day will be followed by a 5:30 p.m. potluck dinner at Park Place Conference Center, 406 E. Hickory St.). Children and volunteers are invited to wear a superhero outfit for the day.

An open-air worship service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, July 30 at the Streator City Park’s Plumb Pavilion, co-hosted by the three churches with a picnic following. All are welcome.

Students will learn how people are called together to serve God by following Jesus, helping others, working together, listening to God and showing grace. Free lunch and snacks will be provided. Register your student by Sunday, July 16.

Coordinator is Pastor Jenny Suydam. Core volunteers are Vicky Wilkey, Jenny Colter, Jackie Durham, Merianne Morris, Stacia Larson, Kate Tombaugh, Judy Bliss, Susan Reed and Pastors Caleb Suydam, Rev. Bill Callister and Rev. Paul Arnold.