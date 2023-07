Rebekah Bierdeman, of Washburn, was the winner of Fresh Cut, the quilt raffled at the Streator Garden Walk on June 25.

The garden walk featured four local gardens where artists painted en plaine air. Visitors endured the blustery day and helped raise $5,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The first survivor of Alzheimer’s is out there,” said organizer Pam Riss. “We are closer to witnessing this happen.”