Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa to host 3 upcoming events, including Christmas in July Cookie Competition

Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa, will host its Christmas in July Cookie Competition on Saturday, July 15.

For a $5 participation fee, bakers can “whisk it all” to be the best! Bakers will make two dozen of their best cookie recipe for judges to critique – points will be given for creativity, appearance and taste. The winner will receive a gift certificate to Prairie Fox Books, and a free cookbook from its selection.

July 15 also is the deadline to sign up for the second annual Children’s Business Fair. Children ages 5 to 14 can sign up to participate in the 100% kid-run vendor fair that will take place in Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt.

Prairie Fox’s fifth annual Harry Potter birthday party is on Saturday, July 29. Arrive anytime after 10 a.m. to enjoy free crafts and activities, plus Honeydukes will be open for free candy, Ollivanders wands will choose their wizards, and potion demos will occur every half hour.