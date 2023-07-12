New Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry to take shape this fall

A crowd of volunteers and board members gathered on Tuesday to break ground at the future new home of the Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry.

The organization will be leaving its building, which it has had for 30 of its 33-year history, in the next few months. The founder of the food pantry, Sister Adele Human, also took part in the ceremony.

Executive Director Tracy Cooper said the food pantry will be hosting a number of fundraisers in an effort to raise the estimated $375,000 needed for the new building. H&H Builders will be starting in late September on the construction project, with completion projected to take three months.

The new 3,500 square foot building will be located on a vacant lot in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.

“It gets very cramped in our current location” Cooper said, “We just needed a little bit more space.”