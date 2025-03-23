IVCC recognizes emeritus recipients, tenure status, approves Master Plan

As part of its recognition of outstanding professionals this year, Illinois Valley Community College on Thursday, March 20, 2025, honored five retirees: Lou Borio, Mary Margaret Weeg (posthumously), Mary Sue Myers, and Jeanne Hayden. Pictured, from left, are Borio, Dr. Rose Marie Lynch (accepting for Dr. Weeg), Myers and Hayden. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Five outstanding retired professionals who were awarded with the honorary title of emeritus status in February were recognized during the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.

Plaques were presented to faculty members Mary Sue Myers, Mary Margaret Weeg (posthumously) and adjunct faculty Gene Montgomery; administrator Lou Borio and staff member Jeanne Hayden.

Additionally, the Board granted tenure to faculty members Lyndsey Beetz, dental assisting/dental hygiene/coordinator, and Scott Fox, manufacturing program coordinator.

Also Wednesday, the Board appointed Amber Fox as dean of Natural Sciences and Business to succeed Ron Groleau, who retired in January. Fox is an accounting instructor and program coordinator who attended IVCC before earning a master’s degree in accounting from Bradley University. She began teaching at IVCC in 2012 and has been teaching full time since 2018.

The Board of Trustees also approved a Master Facilities Plan, as required periodically by the Illinois Community College Board.

Proposed projects updated from a 2019 plan include an expansion of Building J (now housing agriculture, welding and automotive), expansion of the gym building to include a fieldhouse and a fitness center, and the new agriculture education building and a greenhouse.

Other proposals involve returning Student Parking Lot 3 to green space; relocating and expanding the assessment center, IT department and microbiology lab; renovating various areas including classrooms, student spaces in the lower level, Jacobs Library and the Academic Support Center, a Health Professions skills lab and locker rooms/athletic space, and expanding the dental assisting program area.

In her monthly report, President Tracy Morris updated the Board on the College’s growing agriculture program, predicting the proposed Ag Complex “will position IVCC as a leader in agricultural education, attracting students and faculty passionate about sustainable farming practices and technological advancements in the field.”

An average of 105 students enroll in the program and courses each fiscal year, resulting in a 5% increase over the last five fiscal years. On average, 61 students choose an agriculture certificate/degree/major, and more than 40% of agriculture students were in a transfer program.

“The Ag Complex will not only enhance educational opportunities for students, but also serve as a hub for research, innovation, and community engagement in agriculture practices,” Morris said.

In other action, the Board: