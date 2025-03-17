IVCC Board of Trustees to meet March 19

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, in the Board Room (C-307). (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, in the Board Room (C-307).

Agenda items include faculty tenure recommendations, Master Plan approval, nominations for Illinois Community College Trustees Association awards and personnel appointments.

The full agenda and links to Board materials can be found at ivcc.edu/board. The meeting can be accessed by the public at link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/81228555729 and meeting ID number 812 2855 5729. For dial-in, call 1-312--626-6799.

The Board will adjourn briefly into closed session before considering the full agenda.

The Board’s 2025 meeting schedule can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board/board_meeting_dates.php.