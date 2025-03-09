OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa earns spot on 2025 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa was named among the 2025 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. (Scott Anderson)

Chartis’ annual Top 100 award program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX.

“This award recognizes our Mission Partners’ commitment to serving the region with the greatest care and love,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Elizabeth. “Our Mission Partners strive each day to provide compassionate high-quality care, and we are proud of the work we do in the communities we serve.”

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals award program elevates the very best performers and helps create a roadmap for those seeking to improve financial and operational performance while continuing to care for the communities they serve,” said Michael Topchik, executive director, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This is our 10th year recognizing the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate this milestone with this year’s winners.”

The INDEX is the industry’s comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is utilized nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.