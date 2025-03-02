Sandy Ford Sportsman’s Club hosts Junior Olympic qualifier

Illinois Junior Olympic qualifiers in air pistol are (from left) Ashlyn Goers, second place; Saanvi Singh, first place; Vitaliana Zabiega, third place. (Photo provided by Gary Riss)

The Illinois Junior Olympic qualifier for air pistol and sport pistol were held Feb. 8 at the Sandy Ford Sportsman’s Club.

Junior air pistol contestants (younger than 21) fire 60 shots into targets at a distance of 50 feet. The total possible score is 600. Scores are combined with athletes from other state qualifiers. Based on scores, qualifiers will receive invitations to attend the Junior Olympic matches held in April at ranges in Anniston and Talladega, Alabama.

First place at the Illinois qualifier match went to Saanvi Singh from Schaumburg with a score of 538. Second place went to Ashlyn Goers of Kankakee with a score of 520, and third place was Vitaliana Zabiega of Bolingbrook with 456 points.

Singh and Zabiega are coached by Don Weber with the Arlington International Airgun Club in Arlington Heights. Goers is coached by Tina and Ray Odle of the River Valley Sharpshooters in Kankakee.