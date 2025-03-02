Reddick library to pass out fennel seeds in monthly kit

Reddick Library in Ottawa will distribute a free sample of fennel seeds along with recipes for its March kit. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will distribute a free sample of fennel seeds along with recipes for its March kit.

Kits will be available the week of March 3 as supplies last and are limited to one per adult patron.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 3: Story Time at the Woodland, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509. This event is for children of all ages.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 4: Ready, Set, Read! at its new item, ages 3 to 5 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a gathering packed with stories, songs and a craft activity. This week, the library will dive into pizza-themed tales, songs and a craft. Feel free to stay and play after the craft session.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 4: Exploring Space with Coralie Adam: Illinois Libraries Present, virtual event. Join Coralie Adam for an insider’s view of the space industry, as she discusses her work with Renae Kerrigan from Peoria Riverfront Museum. Coralie, an Illinois native with degrees in Aerospace Engineering and Astronomy, leads the Optical Navigation team at KinetX Aerospace, contributing to missions like NASA’s New Horizons and OSIRIS-REx. She played a key role in exploring Pluto and collecting samples from asteroid Bennu. Currently, she serves as deputy navigation chief on NASA’s Lucy mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. To register for this virtual program go to https://bit.ly/ILP_CoralieAdam. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 5: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3. Join the library for E is for Elephant themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after with a craft.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 5: DIY Candle Art, seventh through 12th grades. Teens, join the library to create your own unique designs on a candle.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 6: Cupcake decorating, third through sixth grades.Join Miss Robin at this event to see who can make the most creative cupcake. Registration is required as spots are limited due to the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.