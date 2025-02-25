IVCC to host lunch and learn focusing on cybersecurity for business

In a program titled “Cybersecurity for Business Owners: Protecting Against Malicious Actors,” IVCC’s Chief Security Information Officer Brian Pichman will share valuable knowledge on implementing robust security measures and creating a cyber-resilient business environment. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Learn to safeguard your business from cyberattacks over lunch with a local technology expert, part of Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education and Business Services Lunch and Learn session.

In a program titled “Cybersecurity for Business Owners: Protecting Against Malicious Actors,” IVCC’s Chief Security Information Officer Brian Pichman will share valuable knowledge on implementing robust security measures and creating a cyber-resilient business environment. He will discuss the latest threats in the digital landscape and unveil practical strategies to protect sensitive data, secure a network, and prevent cyber attacks.

The program will meet at noon March 10 in CTC 124 on the main Oglesby campus. This program is partially funded by the Non-Credit Workforce Initiative Training Grant and lunch will be provided. The cost is $19, and the class ID is 19654.

Any business in the Illinois Valley can be targeted by malicious actors. Smaller businesses might assume they are too small to be noticed, but hackers might see them as easy targets and a single breach has multiple implications for the business owner and the clients.

A conversation about cybersecurity isn’t just about the software a business uses to manage financial and customer data, but also about having policies and training procedures in place for employees.

Pichman will discuss some of the latest phishing methods, scams and current techniques hackers use to breach systems, and about security measures companies can put in place to limit disruption to their business, protect data and maintain customer trust.

To register, call the IVCC Continuing Education Center 815-224-0427 or visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll and use the keyword “cyber.”