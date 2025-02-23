IVCC seeks Paul Simon essay submissions

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2025 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open. (Scott Anderson)

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2025 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open.

The student who best describes “How IVCC has changed my life” will win $300 and read their essay at the May 17 commencement ceremony.

All currently enrolled full- or part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays must be 500 words or less and be submitted as an attachment to peggy_schneider@ivcc.edu. Use “Paul Simon Essay” in the subject line. Deadline is noon Friday, March 7.

The winning essay will be entered in the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest. One submission will be chosen for a $500 award.

For information, contact Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski at 815-224-0393 or email mark_grzybowski@ivcc.edu.