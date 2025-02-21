IVCC to offer college prep classes

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Office offers classes in February, March and April for college-bound high school students planning to take standardized college admissions tests. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The class demystifies college admissions testing such as the American College Testing or Scholastic Aptitude Test and relieves anxiety about upcoming exams. Participants will take practice tests and review questions as well as learn test-taking skills, answering strategies, exam pacing and the scoring system.

Each class meets for two sessions. The first ACT Test Prep class will meet from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1. The class ID is 19728.

The second ACT class will meet from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 1 and from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 29. The class ID is 21713.

SAT Test Prep will meet from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 29 and 8:30 a.m. to noon April 5 The class ID is 21597. The cost of each class is $135.

To register, call the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll and use keyword “test prep.”