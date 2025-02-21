Bureau Valley finishes 3rd at conference scholastic bowl meet

Bureau Valley High School finished in third place at the 2025 Lincoln Trail Conference Scholastic Bowl Meet on Feb. 8 at Black Hawk College’s East Campus. (BCR photo)

Bureau Valley High School finished in third place at the 2025 Lincoln Trail Conference Scholastic Bowl Meet on Feb. 8 at Black Hawk College’s East Campus.

Eleven high school teams in the Lincoln Trail Conference competed in nine, 45-minute rounds.

The event pits students from different high schools against each other to answer questions from a variety of categories such as history, literature, mathematics, music and science.

Out of 72 competitors, Andy Zueger at Bureau Valley was the third highest scorer.

Bureau Valley finished behind conference champions ROWVA High School and runner-up Annawan High School.

Other participating schools were Abingdon-Avon, AlWood, Cambridge, Galva, Knoxville, Monmouth United, Princeville and Wethersfield.