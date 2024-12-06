Christ paintings to be put up Dec. 7 in Ottawa’s Washington Square

The 16 paintings of the life of Jesus Christ will go up Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8 a.m. at Washington Square in Ottawa.
Volunteers are needed to help set up the paintings. A breakfast for volunteers will be 6:30 a.m. at Ottawa Presbyterian Church, followed by Christmas carols 9 a.m. at Jeremiah Joe Coffee. Additionally, equipment such as use a few 5 foot and 6 foot step ladders, a basic deep socket set, cordless drill with socket adaptor and a basic box wrench set will be needed.
Created in 1956 by the Ottawa Retail Merchants Association to keep Christ in Christmas, the 4-foot-7 paintings depict Jesus’s birth, life and ministry, each painting accompanied by a Scripture verse.
The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings each year since 1992 after winning a lengthy court battle.
The premiere of a documentary on The Paintings in the Park will be shown 2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 8, at Roxy Cinemas, 827 La Salle St. Cost is $7 per person. Tickets will be available at the door. An additional viewing is scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Museum, 1100 Canal St. Tickets again will be $7 and available at the door.